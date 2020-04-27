Strong, progressive and driving for excellence

Intensive Core French (ICF) – Grade 6 Teacher (Permanent Position)

Competition #: CF-20-043

Location: Churchill Falls

We are seeking an Intensive Core French (ICF) Grade 6 Teacher to join the Eric G. Lambert School team beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. As the Intensive French teacher and the Grade 6 classroom teacher for all subject areas, you will have a critical role in ensuring student achievement as specified in the provincial curriculum guides for Grade 6. You are committed to furthering the school’s goals for student success in an inclusive, safe and caring bilingual environment. You subscribe to a “students first” philosophy in your practice and believe that collaboration with colleagues and communication with parents are important to student success.

The Grade 6 Intensive French program provides students with an opportunity to receive intensive instruction in French for five months of the school year. Outside of the time in Intensive French, students receive regular grade 6 instruction in English in all subject areas.

You will be responsible for your personal safety as well as that that of co-workers and students by observing and promoting the Corporation’s Safety and Health Program. You will also be responsible for any environmental aspects of the job and performing work in an environmentally responsible manner.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Demonstrated ability to apply knowledge and understanding of the outcomes and content of the Grade 6 Intensive French program.

Demonstrated ability to apply or to receive training in the neuro-linguistic approach to French second language teaching and learning; ability to teach using authentic interactive activities that will ensure language acquisition.

Demonstrated ability to deliver language instruction in French as well as content delivery in English for all Grade 6 subject areas including mathematics, science, social studies and English language arts.

Demonstrated knowledge of cross-curricular planning and integrating learning outcomes.

Demonstrated ability to apply knowledge, experience and commitment to ensure culturally relevant instruction and assessment for all students.

Demonstrated ability to be an accurate and fluent linguistic model to ensure a language rich learning environment.

Demonstrated ability to apply knowledge of and strategies for differentiated instruction.

You will have graduated with a Bachelor of Education with a major in French or equivalent. Additionally, you will have a DELF B2 diploma or eligibility. You have a minimum of two years experience teaching an equivalent or similar French program. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered.

Please note teaching years at Eric G. Lambert School count towards the NL Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Please note teaching years at Eric G. Lambert School count towards the NL Teachers' Pension Plan.

CLOSING DATE: May 5, 2020