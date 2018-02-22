Meuh ? Moo ? – Un événement familial à Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador/A family event in Newfoundland and Labrador

English will follow

Dans la cadre des Rendez-vous de la francophonie 2018, la Fédération des parents francophones de Terre-Neuve, en collaboration avec le journal Le Gaboteur et de nombreux partenaires, présentent l’événement familial MEUH ? MOO ? dans plusieurs localités de la province à compter du 3 mars. Au programme : conte, devinettes, coloriage, bricolage et un tirage.

Meuh ? ou Moo ? – LE CONTE.

Clarisse, une petite fille qui a un papa anglophone et une maman francophone, apprend le français à l’école. Quand Clarisse demande à son papa d’épeler le son Meuh, celui que font les vaches, son papa lui répond que les vaches ne font pas Meuh, mais Moo. Voilà l’entrée en matière du conte Meuh ? ou Moo ? créé et illustré par Marie-José Mahé pour la page « PETIT GABOTEUR » du journal Le Gaboteur. Au fil de cette histoire, Clarisse et son papa comparent les sons émis par bien d’autres animaux en français et en anglais. Les animaux sont-ils bilingues ? Ce conte en parle aussi.

Les autres activités

Après la lecture de ce conte, les petits et grands seront invités à répondre à quelques devinettes sur les sons des animaux, à colorier un animal dessiné par Marie-José Mahé puis à fabriquer un animal en pâte à modeler.

Pour conclure l’événement, il y aura tirage au sort du livre Le rêve chéri du petit garçon pêcheur – l’histoire d’Émile Benoit, écrit par Marcella Cormier et illustré par Kevin Kendal.

English version

As part of the Rendez-vous de la francophonie 2018, the Fédération des parents francophones de Terre-Neuve et du Labrador, in collaboration with the newspaper Le Gaboteur and many other partners, will present the Meuh ? Moo ? family event in several locations across the province beginning March 3rd. Program: storytelling, riddles, coloring, DIY and a draw.

MEUH? or MOO? – THE STORY.

Clarisse, a little girl who has an English father and a French mother, is learning French at school. When Clarisse asks her dad to spell the sound Meuh, the one the cows make, her dad answers that the cows do not make the sound Meuh, but Moo. This is the introduction to the story Meuh? or Moo? created and illustrated by Marie-José Mahé for the page “PETIT GABOTEUR” of the newspaper Le Gaboteur. Throughout this story, Clarisse and her dad compare the sounds of many other animals in French and English. Are the animals bilingual? This story speaks about it.

Other activities

After reading this story, children and adults will be invited to answer some riddles about the sounds of animals, to color an animal designed by Marie-José Mahé and then to create an animal with playdough.

To conclude the event, there will be a draw for the book Le rêve chéri du petit garçon pêcheur – l’histoire d’Émile Benoit, written by Marcella Cormier and illustrated by Kevin Kendal