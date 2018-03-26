Eastern Health recherche : commis bilingue pour le Health Sciences Centre

Clerk IV

Health Sciences Centre

Bilingual Services

Permanent, Full-Time

Hours: 75 bi-weekly (8 hour days, non-rotating) Salary: CG-27 ($23.07 – $25.53 per hour) Competition Number: 2018001686 Posted Date: March 23, 2018 Closing Date: March 30, 2018

About Us

Job Summary

The Clerk IV in Bilingual Services organizes and coordinates all the administrative affairs of the service and assists in the overall management of Bilingual Services program, while providing administrative/secretarial support of a highly confidential nature. This includes interacting, liaising, and communicating with various internal/external health professionals, agencies, patients, families, volunteers, union leaders, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders related to various functions of the service and the organization. The Clerk IV also interacts with clinicians and regulatory bodies of the French island of St. Pierre et Miquelon (SPM). The Clerk IV translates confidential information from French to English and vice versa; arranges, coordinates, and may be required to attend departmental, regional, and provincial internal and inter-organizational committee meetings, teleconferences, and special events, etc. The Clerk also composes, distributes, and types agendas, takes and transcribes minutes, and arranges both internal and external room/meeting bookings, equipment, travel/itineraries, and catering as required. Other related duties as required.

Job Demands

By applying for this job, you acknowledge an understanding that regular requirements and demands of this job include (but are not limed to):

Regularly lifts objects weighing less than 5 lbs. and occasionally up to 10 lbs.

Work provides the opportunity to stand and walk within the office environment.

Constantly required to use fine/finger precision work while entering/maintaining data, as well as a constant requirement for eye/hand coordination to ensure precision in completing work and maintaining database files.

Regularly requires bilateral repetitive fine motor skills (i.e. typing and mousing) while entering/maintaining data, as well as a constant requirement for eye/hand coordination to ensure precision in completing work and maintaining database files.

Job Qualifications

Successful completion of a two-year Office Administration Program from a recognized/approved college.

Successful completion of a medical terminology certificate is required.

A minimum of three years’ experience within the last five in a progressively responsible administrative role is required.

Demonstrated fluency in French and English (verbal and written) is required.

Knowledge of translation techniques to translate and edit complex texts, while maintaining the meaning and intent of the original document.

Ability to translate documents, editing translations for style, language, usage and flow.

Demonstrated proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite, outlook calendar and internet.

Demonstrated strong organizational and communication skills.

Demonstrated effective problem solving and analytical skills.

Proven ability to work with limited supervision in a dynamic work environment.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively within a deadline driven, team-orientated

A satisfactory record of work performance and attendance is required.

*Proof of a current office administration program and medical terminology is required. To be considered current, the program and course must have been completed within the last five years, unless it has been used in recent positions. This must be demonstrated on the application form.

Open to male and female applicants. Open to internal and external applicants; however preference will be given to those qualified candidates who are internal to the NAPE HS Regional Bargaining Unit.

Apply online at https://employment.easternhealth.ca

Contact Information for Recruitment Related Inquiries Telephone: (709) 777-7777 (5-2) Email: employment@easternhealth.ca. Applications/resumes are not accepted at this email address.

EXTERNAL APPLICANTS : We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. The successful candidate will be required to provide a satisfactory Certificate of Conduct from the RCMP or local Police (Vulnerable Sector Check may be required), educational documents, registration/licensure if applicable and Social Insurance Number.

NAPE employees should note that as per Article 15, NAPE Pilot Project, employees who are “offered a position shall immediately advise the employer of his/her decision to accept the appointment”. Employees requiring further details of the position must obtain this in advance of the job offer.