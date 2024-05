Concours de rédaction – Racontez votre réalité!

Are you planning to pursue a post-secondary education in Newfoundland and Labrador and looking for a little help? As part of its 40th anniversary next October and in honor of Jacinthe Tremblay, former editor-in-chief and director of Le Gaboteur, who passed away on September 4, 2023, YOUR newspaper is organizing a writing contest.

Write 750 words in French about your local reality for a chance to win $500 to contribute to your studies!

Participants must be residents of Newfoundland and Labrador and enrolled in a secondary or post-secondary institution in the province.

If you include a photo to accompany your text, you’ll earn a bonus point!