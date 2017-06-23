65, Chemin Ridge, St.John's, NL

(709) 753-9585 info@gaboteur.ca

Postes disponibles – garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants

English version follow
Vous parlez français ? Vous aimez les enfants ? Vous êtes peut-être la personne que nous cherchons

La garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants, du 65, chemin Ridge à St. John’s, à Terre-Neuve,

a plusieurs postes d’éducatrices (teurs) disponibles à temps plein (du lundi au vendredi) ou à temps partiel. 

 
Salaire à négocier selon la formation et l’expérience
Date d’entrée en fonction: immédiatement

 Compétences et documents requis :

  • Certificat de bonne conduite
  • Vérification du registre de la protection de l’enfance de votre province ou pays.
  • Certificat de premiers soins, un atout
  • Copie du carnet d’immunisation
  • Expérience de travail en petite enfance
  • Parler en français

Pour postuler : faire parvenir votre curriculum vitae en français à l’attention de :

            Jelena Antic

            Centre de la petite enfance et famille Les p’tits cerfs- volants,

            65, chemin Ridge (suite 120)

            St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5

            709-757-2850

Par courriel à direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca

Do you speak French ? Do you love working with kids ? You are who we are looking for!

Les p’tits cerfs-volants” daycare in St. John’s, NL is looking for educators to join our team

Full-time positions (Monday to Friday) – Part-time positions

Salary negotiable according to experience and education
Start immediately !

Required skills and documentation :

  • Certificate of good conduct
  • Record check of child protection registry from your province or country.
  • First Aid certification an asset
  • Copy of immunization record
  • Experience working with small children
  • Speak French

 

Please send your curriculum vitae to the attention of:

            Jelena Antic

            Les p’tits cerfs- volants Daycare

            65 Ridge Road (suite 120)

            St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5

            709-757-2850

By email : direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca

