Postes disponibles – garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants

English version follow

Vous parlez français ? Vous aimez les enfants ? Vous êtes peut-être la personne que nous cherchons

La garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants, du 65, chemin Ridge à St. John’s, à Terre-Neuve,

a plusieurs postes d’éducatrices (teurs) disponibles à temps plein (du lundi au vendredi) ou à temps partiel.



Salaire à négocier selon la formation et l’expérience

Date d’entrée en fonction: immédiatement

Compétences et documents requis :

Certificat de bonne conduite

Vérification du registre de la protection de l’enfance de votre province ou pays.

Certificat de premiers soins, un atout

Copie du carnet d’immunisation

Expérience de travail en petite enfance

Parler en français

Pour postuler : faire parvenir votre curriculum vitae en français à l’attention de :

Jelena Antic

Centre de la petite enfance et famille Les p’tits cerfs- volants,

65, chemin Ridge (suite 120)

St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5

709-757-2850

Par courriel à direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca

Do you speak French ? Do you love working with kids ? You are who we are looking for!

Les p’tits cerfs-volants” daycare in St. John’s, NL is looking for educators to join our team

Full-time positions (Monday to Friday) – Part-time positions



Salary negotiable according to experience and education

Start immediately !

Required skills and documentation :

Certificate of good conduct

Record check of child protection registry from your province or country.

First Aid certification an asset

Copy of immunization record

Experience working with small children

Speak French

Please send your curriculum vitae to the attention of:

Jelena Antic

Les p’tits cerfs- volants Daycare

65 Ridge Road (suite 120)

St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5

709-757-2850

By email : direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca