Postes disponibles – garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants

English version follow
Vous parlez français ? Vous aimez les enfants ? Vous êtes peut-être la personne que nous cherchons
La garderie Les p’tits cerfs-volants, du 65, chemin Ridge à St. John’s, à Terre-Neuve,
a plusieurs postes d’éducatrices (teurs) disponibles à temps plein (du lundi au vendredi) ou à temps partiel.
Salaire à négocier selon la formation et l’expérience
Date d’entrée en fonction: immédiatement
Compétences et documents requis :
- Certificat de bonne conduite
- Vérification du registre de la protection de l’enfance de votre province ou pays.
- Certificat de premiers soins, un atout
- Copie du carnet d’immunisation
- Expérience de travail en petite enfance
- Parler en français
Pour postuler : faire parvenir votre curriculum vitae en français à l’attention de :
Jelena Antic
Centre de la petite enfance et famille Les p’tits cerfs- volants,
65, chemin Ridge (suite 120)
St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5
709-757-2850
Par courriel à direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca
Do you speak French ? Do you love working with kids ? You are who we are looking for!
Les p’tits cerfs-volants” daycare in St. John’s, NL is looking for educators to join our team
Full-time positions (Monday to Friday) – Part-time positions
Salary negotiable according to experience and education
Start immediately !
Required skills and documentation :
- Certificate of good conduct
- Record check of child protection registry from your province or country.
- First Aid certification an asset
- Copy of immunization record
- Experience working with small children
- Speak French
Please send your curriculum vitae to the attention of:
Jelena Antic
Les p’tits cerfs- volants Daycare
65 Ridge Road (suite 120)
St. John’s, NL, A1B 4P5
709-757-2850
By email : direction@ptitscerfsvolants.ca